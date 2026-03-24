First Lady Melania Trump Welcomes Leaders to Day One of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit

WASHINGTON—First Lady Melania Trump opened the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, which aims to empower children in the growing digital world, at the State Department Tuesday.

The summit features representatives from dozens of countries, including many first ladies, joining with private and public sector leaders.

“As people, we dream. As leaders, we progress. As nations, we will build. Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance, this bond to positively impact the progress of our children,” the first lady said.

“Welcome members to the inaugural meeting of Fostering the Future Together. Our coalition’s mission is to empower children by providing greater access to technology and education. This is a historic moment in time,” she added.

According to the first lady’s press pool, the following countries were on hand at the State Department Tuesday:

Belize, Senegal, Paraguay, Slovenia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cabo Verde, Burundi, Ukraine, The Gambia, Serbia, Lithuania, Dominican Republic, Albania, Kenya, Montenegro, Guatemala, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malawi, Panama, Palau, Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles, Ghana, Costa Rica, Democratic Republic of the Congo, North Macedonia, Aruba, Poland, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Bolivia, Romania, Georgia, Estonia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, and Romania.

OpenAI, xAI, Palanitr, Meta, Google, Adobe, and Microsoft are among the private-sector entities involved in the coalition.

The first lady emphasized that Fostering the Future seeks to prime young people for success in a world that continues to evolve.

“Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors,” she said.

“Each of you has a vital role to play in shaping the tech-ed opportunities for the next generation,” she told those in attendance. “Fostering the Future Together’s collaborative platform will serve as a capability multiplier for members.”

She noted that artificial intelligence, education, and global leadership are the foundation of the coalition.

“Our shared vision prioritizes children above political philosophy, geographical borders, and local prejudices,” the first lady told those in attendance.

“To turn this vision into action, I invite each of you to participate, commit to hosting a regional meeting, conduct a research study, advance new partnerships, collaborate with another member nation in your region of the world,” she continued.

The first lady encouraged representatives from the 45 countries participating in the two-day summit to “harness” the immense human capital on hand.

“This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders, harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies,” she said.

Day two of the summit will take place on Wednesday at the White House.