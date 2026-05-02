‘Baywatch’ Reboot Star’s Mother, Sister Investigated for Separate Teacher Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Amy Beck, the 55-year-old mother of Baywatch reboot star Noah Beck, has been allowed to return to her teaching job in Arizona after being suspended for a TikTok video of her appearing to simulate oral sex on her son.

However, more revelations about behavior in the Beck family keep emerging in what appears to be a strange confluence of Hollywood, social media and the persistent national trend of rampant teacher sexual misconduct.

The 2020 footage of Amy Beck and her son had resurfaced on social media earlier this month after her daughter Haley Beck, 27, a teacher in the same school district, was fired after being accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a teenage boy.

The daughter’s initial suspension in 2025 came before Coyote Hills Elementary School in Peoria, Arizona, recently placed her mother on leave after the 2020 TikTok video resurfaced that portrayed mother and son singing along to the song “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock, which features lyrics about oral sex

As the pair lip-synced to the song, “Noah repeatedly pushed his mother’s head toward his groin,” according to the the Daily Mail.

In a statement to the Mail on Friday night, the Peoria Unified School District said it was allowing the mother to return to her teaching duties.

“The school and district have addressed concerns regarding videos that were published in 2020, appropriate measures have been taken, and Mrs. Beck will transition back into the classroom on Monday, May 4,” the district told the tabloid.

Daughter Haley, however, was eventually fired from Centennial High School after an internal investigation over an alleged affair with a minor student last year. The Peoria Police Department said Friday it was investigating new allegations regarding her conduct with a second student.

The Beck daughter seems to be just one alleged player in what appears to be a full-blown sex scandal at the high school.

According to the Mail:

Prosecutors have not criminally charged Haley, however the Peoria Police Department said it submitted charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office against Beck and another former teacher at Centennial High School. Police alleged that Haley and former teacher Angela Burlaka, 47, engaged in sexual misconduct with the same teenage boy, and said they submitted felony charges of pandering for the pair.

The charges are a felony and carry up to 2.5 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000.

A nearly 200-page police report alleged that Haley Beck, who started working at the school in 2020, bought the student “gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol, while also paying him more than $600 and giving him access to her car,” according to the tabloid.

The other teacher, Burlaka, allegedly recorded videos of herself naked while saying the student’s name, according to police.

Beck’s lawyer, Matthew Long, told the Mail that his client “respects the criminal justice process and looks forward to the conclusion of the investigation, which will reveal she committed no crimes.”

The scandal represents yet another example of alleged educator sexual misconduct that leading researchers say has been “rampant” in the United States in the past two decades, Breitbart News reported exclusively in late March.

Among the causes cited by leading social scientists studying the misconduct are “school cultures of permissiveness” and the lack of reporting and scrutiny by fellow teachers and administrators, Breitbart reported.

Noah Beck, who became popular on social media by making skits and dance videos, has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

He was cast in March as a rookie lifeguard in the TV reboot of Baywatch on Fox alongside Livvy Dunne and Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of incestuous child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.