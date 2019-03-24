Hollywood Digs In on Russia Conspiracies: ‘Fight for Our Democracy Is About to Intensify’

Hollywood figures doubled down on Trump-Russia conspiracies Sunday following Attorney General William Barr releasing a letter to Congress summarizing the Mueller report, which concludes President Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with the Kremlin.

Many in Hollywood previously fantasized about Robert Mueller’s investigation resulting in an indictments for Trump and his family.

However, Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter to Congress Sunday put those hopes to bed, as Mueller was unable to find any evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

“#MuellersReport finds no evidence showing #TrumpsTeam of ‘collusion’ with Russia, but stops short of ‘exonerating’ Trump on obstruction of justice. Knowing Trump, he probably tried to do exactly that. TWO MORE YEARS OF CHAOS, RACE BAITING, GRIFTERS, CON ARTISTS, SHAME/FEAR. SAD,” Bette Midler roared.

Rob Reiner was similarly unhinged, saying, “The fight for our Democracy is about to intensify. The GOP cult is lining up behind a Criminal Autocrat.”

“We keep fighting the lies and corruption battles, but the war of saving 242 years of self rule will be won by destroying him overwhelmingly at the ballot box. FIGHT!”

“So – William bar makes conclusions for mueller ?” actor John Cusack said. “Congress demand the full report -Doesn’t conclude trump commuted a crime – doesn’t exonerate him – punt to Congress.”

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano, meanwhile, wondered, “Well, if there was nothing in the report why won’t they just release it?”

“If the report fully exonerated him or his family, he’d have it all out in seconds. Wouldn’t he?”

Rosie O’Donnell put her hopes in the release of the entire report.

“the summary is irrelevant – only the full report matters ReleaseTheEntireReport,” she said.

“I wonder why Kushner felt the need to set up back channel at the Russian Embassy,” Mia Farrow wondered.

“#trumpColluded beyond a doubt!” actor John Leguizamo declared. “Now America must confront itself about its own moral Boundaries and code of ethics! Turning point in American history! Are we a rule of law country or are we a lawless lie!”

Check out all the unhinged Hollywood reactions.

