Comedian, TV producer, and loud leftist Seth MacFarlane is already getting afraid of the ultimate result of typical primary sniping as Democrats begin attacking each other to gain a better position ahead of the 2020 primary season.

MacFarlane is so worried that he thinks if Democrats tear each other down enough, they may end up helping to re-elect Donald Trump.

With his fears goading him, MacFarlane posted a handwringing tweet pleading for Democrats to stop attacking each other.

“At the moment, everywhere you look, Democrats are eating each other — usually over public remarks, offhand comments, and verbiage,” The Orville star wrote. “Folks, you keep this up, you can pretty much count on four more years of Trump. Don’t do that to us, please.”

MacFarlane is not the first left-winger to worry that the normal sniping in which primary candidates typically engage will end up giving Trump a second term. Last month, former All in the Family actor Rob Reiner also advised Democrats not to attack each other.

“My mantra has always been, support everybody. Support everybody and don’t trash anybody,” Reiner said on the PBS series Firing Line of his effort to usher in a socialist-Democrat regime in Washington.

However, Reiner feels his advice has already been ignored by his party.

“But it’s also already been thrown out the window because the minute Joe Biden announced — and the way you know it works in politics — whoever is the perceived frontrunner at any point gets all the fire from the other candidates, so I’m hoping that they keep their powder dry because, ultimately, we want the strongest person to emerge and that person to take on Donald Trump,” Reiner concluded.

