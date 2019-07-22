Soap Star Nancy Lee Grahn Smears Ivanka Trump as a Nazi for Getting a Dog

Soap star Nancy Lee Grahn reiterated her disdain for the Trump family in a tweet posted Sunday, smearing White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump as a Nazi after she posted a picture of her family’s new dog, Winter.

Trump tweeted a photo of her family’s newest furry addition – or what she called “Arabella’s birthday dream come true” – in a tweet to her 6.7 million Twitter followers Saturday. Grahn pounced and went on the attack.

“How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet?” Grahn said, making a clear Nazi reference.

The General Hospital star has long been an outspoken opponent of the Trump family. Last week, Grahn called Trump an “evidenced lunatic” who has “mortifyingly not been impeached yet” due to Republicans in the Senate.

Last month, the Santa Barbara actress came under fire after posting a picture of kids in migrant shelters wrapped in aluminum blankets and blaming it squarely on the Trump administration. Some social media users, however, quickly noticed that she cropped out the date, hiding the fact that the photo was taken during the Obama administration.

“Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night,” she tweeted. “Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them.”

Grahn eventually admitted that the photos were taken during the Obama administration but refused to back down.

“Had I noticed that, I would’ve clearly realized that it was from the Obama administration because he, unlike Trump, didn’t have a policy of separating children from their parents. Only a monster would do that,” she tweeted in part.

Trump signed an executive order ending family separations last June, telling reporters: “We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together.”

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” he added.

Despite the cries from Grahn and other left-wing celebrities, the “cages” the left frequently refers to were set up and utilized by the Obama administration.

