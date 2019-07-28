Cardi B: Police will Believe They ‘Can Get Away with Killing a Black Man’ as Long as Trump Is President

Rap superstar Cardi B went on a wild tirade against President Donald Trump in a video posted to Instagram over the weekend. She accused the president of ignoring police brutality and insisted that police officers in America will believe they can “get away with” killing and beating black men as long as Trump remains president.

The “I Like It” rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, ranted to her 48 million Instagram followers, claiming that Trump “don’t give one shit” about police brutality against black men.

“Every time I see a black man killed or mistreated by police I just keep saying ‘do nobody give a fuck, does nobody care?” she asked.

“And I’ve stopped saying that because nobody do care. Nobody cares. He don’t care,” Cardi B continued, adding that Obama “at least … released a statement letting us know he feels like it’s wrong – letting us know that he cared.”

“I feel like police brutality is going to keep going until he’s [no longer] president. Until he’s [no longer] president, nothing is going to be done about police brutality,” the Grammy-winner said.

Cardi B continued, comparing cops to ill-behaved children who “get away with something” and “keep on doing it.”

“That’s what the cops are going to be doing,” she proclaimed. “‘Oh I can get away with killing a black man? I can get away with beating the shit out of a black man?’ Then we’re going to keep doing it.’ That’s cops. [They think] I can get away with beating a black man, killing a black man. Then why not me?'”

It remains unclear what triggered Cardi B’s rant, although it is not first time the she has expressed anti-Trump sentiments. She made headlines earlier this year after directly attacking Trump, calling him a “clout-chaser” and describing his supporters as “fucking racist rednecks.”

“You wanna build a wall because you promised these mother fuckers something that you know you couldn’t do,” she said. “You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this shit, so now you have to do it.”

“Trump is like a clout-chaser,” she continued. “He’s like these new rap artists; they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that. Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame. And some people really wanna be seen as that. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person.”