Sean Connery ‘Lucky’ to Escape Hurricane Dorian Destruction in Bahamas

Famed James Bond star Sean Connery says he was “lucky” to have escaped danger during Hurricane Dorian as news of the devastated areas of the Bahamas continues to roll in.

The veteran Hollywood icon was at his permanent residence on the island of New Providence when Hurricane Dorian rolled in at at least a category three storm, according to the Daily Mail.

Connery’s home took high rainfall, supercharged winds, and downed trees from the category 5 hurricane that killed 30 people with winds clocking in at 225 mph, the paper reported.

“We are both fine,” the 89-year-old 007 actor told the paper. “We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great. We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance – we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do.”

The storm rolled in only days after Sir Sean celebrated his 89th birthday on August 25.

Sean Connery owns a mansion in Lyford Cay, a gated community on New Providence, which is 90 miles from the worst of hurricane Dorian’s damage at the Abaco Islands.

Great Abaco was virtually destroyed by the hurricane with entire communities wiped off the map.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.