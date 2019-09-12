Photos: First Lady Melania Trump Remembers Those Lost on 9/11

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday to remember the nearly 3,000 Americans lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the nation.
Mrs. Trump chose a solemn black shirt dress by Ralph Lauren, an appropriate nod to her home of New York City, a snakeskin belt, and black pumps by Manolo Blahnik as she walked with the president across the South Lawn of the White House for a moment of silence.
Afterward, Mrs. Trump laid a wreath during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
