Nike Commercial Starring Colin Kaepernick Wins Emmy Award

Nike’s controversial Dream Crazy ad, narrated by and starring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, won an Emmy Award for best commercial at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The commercial, which first aired in September, features Kaepernick waxing philosophical about the nature of sports, human achievement, and social justice.

The commercial climaxes with the former San Fra saying, “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything.” He concludes the commercial saying, “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.”

Nike’s commercial was nominated alongside spots from Apple, Netflix, and Sandy Hook Promise.

Dream Crazy was created by the agency Wieden+Kennedy, which says on its official site that the spot “focuses on a collection of stories that represent athletes who are household names and those who should be. The common denominator: All leverage the power of sport to move the world forward.”

Colin Kaepernick became infamous for kneeling during the National Anthem when he was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

His involvement with the Nike commercial caused a backlash when the spot first aired, with President Donald Trump questioning why Nike chose to spotlight the controversial athlete.

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

Since leaving the NFL, Kaepernick has devoted himself to social justice activism.

He objected to Nike’s Betsy Ross flag-themed shoe in July, causing the sports apparel company to withdraw the shoe.

