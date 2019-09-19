Blind Singer with Autism Crowned ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner

A 23-year-old blind singer with autism was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday against the runner up Detroit Youth Choir.

Kodi Lee, of California, was born with a rare condition that caused him to become blind at a young age. He was also diagnosed with autism and Addison’s Disease, but none of his setbacks kept him from singing.

Judge Simon Cowell said that from the beginning, Lee’s audition would be something he would “remember.”

“What just happened there was extraordinary,” said Cowell. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

On the night of the finale, Lee even got the chance to perform with singer Leona Lewis.

After the show, Lee posted the following message on Instagram:

“Thank you so much for all the votes!!!! I can’t believe I’m the winner of #agt !!! I felt your love and support all season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!!! #agtfinale #love #changingtheworld”

Lee’s prize for winning the popular talent show was $1 million and a headlining slot in the America’s Got Talent Live show at the Paris theater in Las Vegas between November 7-10.

When asked what he would do with his winnings, Lee told host Terry Crews he would “buy lots of grand pianos in every color.”