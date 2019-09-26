Transcript Truthers: Hollywood Floats Ukraine Call Conspiracies

Hollywood celebrities are salivating over the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and are using social media to spread a host of conspiracy theories involving the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Anti-Trump stars including Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Handler, and Jon Cryer have recently tweeted unsubstantiated claims about the call and the subsequent transcript released by the White House.

Milano has wildly extrapolated on allegations by a government “whistleblower” who claims that the White House is using a secret storage system to hold sensitive documents. The “whistleblower,” who had no firsthand knowledge of the call, was later revealed to have a political bias against Trump.

“They’ve been covering up potentially incriminating phone calls on a separate server,” the Who’s the Boss? actress tweeted.

They’ve been covering up potentially incriminating phone calls on a separate server. #ServerGate #CoverUp https://t.co/vaY3Pwr4ZM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2019

Actress Piper Perabo floated the idea that White House officials doctored the transcript before releasing it. “Can the White House edit the Ukraine phone call transcript before they release it? Asking for a nation,” the actress tweeted.

Can the White House edit the Ukraine phone call transcript before they release it? Asking for a nation. #Impeachment — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 25, 2019

Will & Grace star Debra Messing retweeted an Axios post that his since been debunked, claiming that Trump’s insistence for the two leaders to discuss a possible investigation into Joe Biden was a precondition for the July 25 call.

The tweet, which cites ABC News as a source, has since proven false, with ABC News correcting its original reporting. Messing hasn’t deleted her tweet.

Musician Mikel Jollett from the band Airborne Toxic Event tweeted as fact that the White House secretly edited the transcript.

“How fucking stupid do you have to be to edit the transcript of the call and STILL end up including hardcore evidence that you committed an impeachable crime?” he wrote.

How fucking stupid do you have to be to edit the transcript of the call and STILL end up including hardcore evidence that you committed an impeachable crime? I honestly can't decide which is more dangerous, his constant corruption or his historic, world-class stupidity. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 25, 2019

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt retweeted Jollett’s post, adding: “HOLY SHIT THE STUPIDITY.”

HOLY SHIT THE STUPIDITY https://t.co/kpugEkoL20 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 25, 2019

Chelsea Handler wrote an obscene tweet predicting that the Ukraine call will end the Trump presidency: “In Russia, Trump filmed the pee-tape. But in the end, it’s Ukraine that’s finally going to fuck him.”

In Russia, Trump filmed the pee-tape. But in the end, it’s Ukraine that’s finally going to fuck him. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 26, 2019

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer suggested in a bizarre post that Paul Manafort is somehow related to the Ukraine call.

Manafort is key Manafort gave Trump campaign polling data to Russian intel connected individual. Manafort was arrested Manafort was cooperative with Mueller Trump floated pardon Manafort stopped cooperating https://t.co/DLY6beRxdE — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 26, 2019

Some Hollywood types cracked jokes about the Ukraine call, including The Daily Show on Comedy Central and This is Us producer Ken Olin.

Trump acid washing his servers right now pic.twitter.com/pTHFIrGVmj — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 26, 2019

Breaking:

The WH is looking for talented playwrights and screenwriters to “create an innocent phone call between two world leaders.” Deadline for submissions is “AS SOON AS FRIGGIN’ POSSIBLE!” — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 25, 2019

