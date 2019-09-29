Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Accused of Cultural Appropriation over ‘Corn Hawk’ Hairstyle

Instagram/@adamlevine

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing claims of “cultural appropriation” after unveiling what he described as a new “corn hawk” hairstyle.

Posting on his Instagram story, the 40-year-old pop megastar showed off his new hairdo, which features three bleach blonde cornrows down the middle of his head, a rat tail that hanging to the nape of his neck, and the rest of his hair shaved off.

“Corn hawk,” Levine captioned the image, which sees him pouting in what appears to be a bathrobe.

However, many social media users were less than impressed. Some even accused the Grammy-winner of “cultural appropriation.”

Others suggested that Levine may merely be experiencing a mid-life crisis.

Some even suggested it might be a call for attention to help revive his career.

A vocal supporter of the Democratic Party and the LGBT rights movement, Adam Levine faced an avalanche of criticism earlier this year for accepting the NFL’s offer to perform during the Super Bowl. Supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, national anthem protester, and social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick ripped the pop star.

Meanwhile, Levine has not responded to the criticism of his new hairdo, indicating that he is likely to stick with the new look for the time being.

