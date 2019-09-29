Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Accused of Cultural Appropriation over ‘Corn Hawk’ Hairstyle

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing claims of “cultural appropriation” after unveiling what he described as a new “corn hawk” hairstyle.

Posting on his Instagram story, the 40-year-old pop megastar showed off his new hairdo, which features three bleach blonde cornrows down the middle of his head, a rat tail that hanging to the nape of his neck, and the rest of his hair shaved off.

“Corn hawk,” Levine captioned the image, which sees him pouting in what appears to be a bathrobe.

However, many social media users were less than impressed. Some even accused the Grammy-winner of “cultural appropriation.”

I hate double standards on cultural appropriation. It's fascinating how Kendall Jenner was torn to pieces for having cornrows, but nobody batted an eye about Adam Levine for doing it. All he got were women upset w/ what he did to his "nice" hair. — Marianne (@mak62184) September 26, 2019

Why does @adamlevine look like that shitty rapper from the trailer park boys? First you do the Half Time show..which was an ultimate low – now this! Cultural appropriation plus you look like a moron. Feel bad for u @BeePrinsloo — jane (@angrryNDN) September 25, 2019

Listen, I'm all about rockin' your own style and "you doing you." But, Someone please tell Adam Levine that dreadlocks for white dudes is NEVER OK. 🙅🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6GEofiOwZf — Matt Kelly (@mattkellyradio) September 24, 2019

You know, the one good thing you could say about Adam Levine was, well, at least he's an attractive man with normal good hair. Well, that time is over now: https://t.co/QWiG1jVjRY — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) September 25, 2019

Others suggested that Levine may merely be experiencing a mid-life crisis.

What is Adam Levine going through? pic.twitter.com/Oyt4BEc2Mm — brittny pierre (@sleep2dream) September 25, 2019

I think #AdamLevine is going through a Mid Life crisis 🏻‍♀️ it’s okay Adam, I keep trying to make bangs work. pic.twitter.com/81F7eQFRa4 — Liz On The Radio 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) September 25, 2019

Some even suggested it might be a call for attention to help revive his career.

Adam Levine putting cornrows in his hair screams of desperation..

Dieing career, figured he can stir the pot… 🐸 ☕#Adamlevine #Maroon5 #Math — E-Steele (@Dahouseofsteele) September 25, 2019

Lemme get this straight. The same week The Voice returns for its new season sans Adam Levine, Adam does white dude cornrows like a fucking moron? Gee, I wonder if he wants attention. — house of snarks (@houseofsnarks) September 25, 2019

A vocal supporter of the Democratic Party and the LGBT rights movement, Adam Levine faced an avalanche of criticism earlier this year for accepting the NFL’s offer to perform during the Super Bowl. Supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, national anthem protester, and social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick ripped the pop star.

Meanwhile, Levine has not responded to the criticism of his new hairdo, indicating that he is likely to stick with the new look for the time being.

