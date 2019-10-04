Andy Dick Charged with Groping Uber Driver’s Crotch, Pleads Not Guilty

Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a ride-share driver’s crotch in a 2018 incident in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

Dick was charged Friday with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from accusations that he reached over and grabbing the crotch of an Uber driver on April 12, 2018.

The 53-year-old comedian entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

If convicted, the 53-year-old comedian faces up to 180 days in county jail, the L.A. Counter District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has jurisdiction in West Hollywood.

The charge comes after video footage emerged earlier this week showing Dick involved in a separate incident involving an Uber Eats driver in Los Angeles.

TMZ’s video appears to show Dick engaged in a physical altercation with the Uber Eats driver. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police are currently investigating the incident.

The misdemeanor charge against Dick represents something of a twist for ride-sharing companies, which are facing multiple lawsuits involving alleged acts of sexual assault committed by their drivers.

Ridesharing company Lyft was hit this year with a nationwide lawsuit from 14 women who claim they were sexually assaulted and raped by their drivers.

Uber has also contended with a slew of allegations involving its drivers, including the case of a driver in Pennsylvania who was found guilty earlier this year of raping an intoxicated passenger.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com