Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels the Natural Beauty of Wyoming’s Grand Teton Mountains

First Lady Melania Trump channeled the natural beauty of the Grand Teton National Park mountain range despite having to cancel her trip to Yellowstone National Park due to bad weather.

For her second day in Wyoming, Mrs. Trump visited 2nd and 4th-grade schoolchildren, gifting them her “Be Best” campaign goodie bags while experiencing the National Park Service’s Arrowhead Ceremony.

Photographs of Mrs. Trump posed in front of the Grand Teton mountain range could be ripped from the pages of American Vogue, appearing as though they were taken as a campaign by Bruce Weber for the latest Ralph Lauren collection.

Mrs. Melania Trump wore an army green puffer jacket by Rag and Bone, a white cashmere turtleneck by the brand Joseph, matching J Brand skinny jeans, and suede ankle boots by Christian Louboutin.

Of course Mrs. Trump’s sunglasses, a pair of tortuous shell shades, are by Saint Laurent, similar to those she wore the day before when getting adventurous in the mountains with the Boy Scouts.

