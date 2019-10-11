Anne Hathaway: Greta Thunberg’s Critics Are ‘Textbook Misogynists’

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has accused critics of Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg of “textbook misogyny” in a newly-released interview with the British press.

“If you think about the way she is being criticized, it is textbook misogyny, textbook patronizing, it is all these things,” Anne Hathaway told the Evening Standard. “I think one of the best things to focus on about her is she speaks from a place of passion and emotion. She is speaking science to power. I admire her and I am glad to see I am not the only one.”

Last month the Dark Knight Rises star heaped praise on the teen climate crusader, posting an Instagram video of Thunberg at the United Nations accompanied by the hashtag “#ImWithGreta.”

Thunberg garnered glowing praise from the corporate media for her furious tirade against world governments’ inaction against so-called climate change at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City last month. While attending the annual summit, the 16-year-old and a group of child activists filed a complaint against Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina, and Turkey in which they alleged their inaction on global warming is a violation of child rights.

In an interview with Europe 1, French President Emmanuel Macron called the complaint “very radical” and warned it would likely “antagonize societies.”

“All the movements of our youth — or our not-so-young — are helpful,” explained the globalist leader. “But they must now focus on those who are furthest away, those who are seeking to block the way.”

Thunberg’s actions not only attracted criticism from male leaders, but female ones as well.

Brune Poirson, France’s Ecological Transition Minister, joined Macron in criticizing Thunberg’s remarks, telling French radio station France Inter: “I am not sure that you mobilize people with despair, with what is almost hatred, setting people against each other.”

Hathaway’s comments come as Thunberg was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, which instead was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending his country’s long-standing border conflict with Eritrea.