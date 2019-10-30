Hollywood director Ava DuVernay took offense to a parody video posted by TV host Jimmy Kimmel, which compared and contrasted President Donald Trump’s announcement of Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death to President Barack Obama’s announcement of the death of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

“[Trump] is a clown and a traitor,” said DuVernay in reaction to the blithe parody video.

“We mashed up [Obama’s] Bin Laden speech with [Trump’s] al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing,” said Kimmel, who tweeted the video on Tuesday.

I can’t even laugh at this. It’s funny. But more disgusting and disgraceful. Give this a watch. @realDonaldTrump is a clown and a traitor. https://t.co/dbLiiPjvcI — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 30, 2019

“I can’t even laugh at this. It’s funny. But more disgusting and disgraceful. Give this a watch. @realDonaldTrump is a clown and a traitor,” tweeted DuVernay on Wednesday.

The filmmaker was not the only individual in Hollywood who reacted to Kimmel’s video. Actress Bette Midler also chimed in, thanking the TV host for the parody video attempting to downplay the president’s announcement of the ISIS leader’s death.

THANKS, JIMMY. WE NEEDED THIS. MASH-UP: Trump’s al-Baghdadi Speech & Obama’s Bin Laden Speech https://t.co/wVTabB3bIC via @YouTube — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 30, 2019

“THANKS, JIMMY. WE NEEDED THIS,” proclaimed the actress.

DuVernay is an avid and outspoken opponent of the president, claiming that the United States of America is a “leaderless country” and that Trump’s presidency has “devastated me in many ways, but each of those ways has made me more determined than before.”

The Hollywood director has also been working on her upcoming HBO series, which is expected to join the coterie of leftist celebrities and Democrat Party leadership in the suggestion that the United States, as a nation, is on the brink of a civil war.

The new series, entitled DMZ, will depict the United States in the grips of a second American Civil War, with the federal government battling secessionist forces called the Free State armies.

Last year, another of DuVernay’s film projects, Red Line, was focused on a white father who was widowed after a police officer killed his black husband.

