Every Song on Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Reaches Hot 100

Every song on rapper Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King has made it to the Hot 100, with the song “Follow God” leading the way at number 7. The album has also reached #1 on iTunes.

All 11 songs from Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album have landed a spot on the Hot 100 this week, according to a report by Billboard, which adds that the album has launched at number 1 with 264,000 equivalent album units. Jesus Is King was expected to garner between 225,000 and 275,000 units within its first week.

Among every song on West’s new album, “Follow God” leads the Hot 100 at number 7, with the song, “Closed On Sunday” following behind at number 17, the latter mentioning the restaurant chain Chick-fil-A repeatedly throughout the song’s chorus.

Below is where each of West’s songs have landed on the Hot 100:

Rank, Title

No. 7, “Follow God”

No. 17, “Closed on Sunday”

No. 19, “Selah”

No. 23, “On God”

No. 33, “Everything We Need,” feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons

No. 36, “God Is”

No. 37, “Use This Gospel,” feat. Clipse & Kenny G

No. 44, “Every Hour,” feat. Sunday Service Choir

No. 50, “Water,” feat. Ant Clemons

No. 59, “Hands On,” feat. Fred Hammond

No. 62, “Jesus Is Lord”

Given that previous predictions have come true, West’s new album is now leading the Billboard 200 chart, making Jesus Is King the rapper’s ninth consecutive solo album to debut at number one.

Jesus Is King is also the rapper’s first-ever appearance on Billboard’s religious charts. West — who has recently re-committed himself to Christianity — has reached number one on both the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums tallies dated for November 9, topping the Christian and Gospel album charts.

West’s newfound dedication to Christianity arrives amid the rapper’s public support of President Donald Trump and his criticism of the Democrat Party — both moves of which the rapper’s friends in the entertainment industry had attempted to discourage him from making, warning West that his behavior might cause him to lose fans.

Nonetheless, West’s fan base appears to have remained loyal to the rapper as he engages in his latest endeavors, which have been dominating the national conversation surrounding culture and politics.

After the release of Jesus Is King, one apparent fan of West even suggested in a now-viral Twitter post that she, too, had gone through some type of conversion of her own.

I used to strip dance to the song “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album “Jesus Is King.” You are never too far gone. God will call you, appoint you and work through you to bring him glory. — Kristin (@livingforjc) November 4, 2019

“I used to strip dance to the song ‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album ‘Jesus Is King,'” the fan tweeted. “You are never too far gone. God will call you, appoint you and work through you to bring him glory.”

Jesus Is King deviates from the rapper’s prototypical style, as the album is gospel-themed and contains no cursing. Moreover, West planned to give up rap music after converting to Christianity, according to his pastor, who said that West had referred to rap as “the devil’s music.”

