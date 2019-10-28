Watch: Kenny G Joins Kayne West for Emotional Sunday Service in L.A.

Iconic jazz saxophonist Kenny G joined mega-rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West in Los Angeles for another one of West’s Sunday Services. The pair performed “Use This Gospel” in what was another emotional and star-studded event.

This Sunday Service rendition comes days after Kanye West released his latest album, “Jesus Is King.” On Sunday, the rapper was joined by Kenny G, who performed a saxophone solo at the event.

Sunday Service attendees gathered at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where West had also held his sold out album release party on Wednesday.

JESUS IS KING

SUNDAY SERVICE EXPERIENCE

Kenny G and rap group, Clipse — who are both featured in a song from West’s new album, entitled, “Use This Gospel” — joined the rapper’s Sunday Service, where Kenny G performed a saxophone solo for the attendees.

West’s new album is expected to garner between 225,000 and 275,000 units within its first week, in which 60,000 to 85,000 will come from traditional sales, according to early projections reported by HitsDailyDouble.

If these predictions turn out to be correct, West’s new album will lead the Billboard 200 chart, making “Jesus Is King” the rapper’s ninth number one solo album. The album is currently at #1 on iTunes.

The tracks on “Jesus Is King” deviate from West’s prototypical style, as the album is gospel-themed and contains no cursing. According to his pastor, Adam Tyson, West had planned to give up rap music after converting to Christianity earlier this year, telling Tyson that the music genre is “the devil’s music.”

West’s latest endeavors have been dominating the national conversation surrounding culture.

West’s re-commitment to Christianity arrives on the heels of his public support for President Donald Trump, as well as criticism of policies enacted by the Democrat Party.

In a recent interview, West mentioned that “white liberals” attempt to convince him of revoking his support for President Trump, claiming that they “don’t see anything Christian about [the president].”

“Okay, so last year, y’all tried to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for because I’m black. Now this year, white liberals are trying to tell me who I’m supposed to vote for, because I’m Christian,” said West.

“They were fighting for us to have the right to our opinion, not the right to vote for whoever the white liberal said black people are supposed to vote for,” said West.

“I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality,” he added. “The culture has you focused so much on fucking somebody’s bitch, and pulling up in a foreign [vehicle], and rapping about things that could get you locked up, and then saying you about prison reform — we brainwashed out here, bro.”

“Democrats had us voting democrat for food stamps for years,” said West. “What’re you talking about? Guns in the 80’s, taking the fathers outta the home, plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. Thou shalt not kill.”

