Hollywood Celebrates Democrat Victories: ‘Mitch McConnell Must Be Sh**ting His Shell’

alyssa-milano-jason-alexander-getty
Rich Fury/Getty, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities gloated after Democrats won key electoral battles in Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday, with some stars jabbing at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying he will be the next politician to fall.

Kentucky voters handed an apparent victory to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear, though Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin has so far refused to concede the close race. In Virginia, voters flipped both houses of the state legislature blue.

Actress Bette Midler celebrated the gubernatorial result in Kentucky, tweeting that “Mitch McConnell must be shitting his shell!”

Actor Jason Alexander showered praise on those who’d won their races in Kentucky and Virginia, saying he hope they govern with honesty and decency — “qualities to lead us out of this mess.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman also took a pot shot at Sen. McConnell, tweeting “GO KENTUCKY!! Next step: goodbye MOSCOW MITCH!”

Actor John Leguizamo joined in the social media pile-on.

Comedian and Virginia native Patton Oswalt expressed his pride that the state’s General Assembly will be controlled by Democrats for the first time in more than two decades.

“So proud of my home state today. So so proud,” the Ratatouille star tweeted.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted that President Donald Trump is responsible for the Republican’s electoral losses on Tuesday.

“He’s going to take the whole Republican Party down with him,” the Who’s the Boss star wrote. “Last night was proof that The People will do what’s right to correct the system.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler rejoiced, saying “Usually I have to take an edible to watch the news but not last night.”

Actress Piper Perabo said the victories in Kentucky and Virginia bode well for abortion.

“Reproductive freedom is safer today in Virginia and Kentucky!” she tweeted.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.