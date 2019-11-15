Debra Messing’s ‘Will & Grace’ Ratings Tank to New Low

NBC’s Will & Grace, starring virulent leftist actress Debra Messing, fell to a new ratings low, this week.

The low rated reboot’s last season has been sinking like a rock despite reaching for the rafters with a pregnancy plot.

The Messing-starring sit-com hit a new low among the important 18-49 demographic, according to The Wrap. In its 9:30 time slot, Will & Grace saw only at 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

Messing’s show is wallowing on NBC, which was the fifth-rated network of the night. By contrast, CBS’s freshman sitcom, Carol’s Second Act, saw a 0.6/3 and 4.8 million viewers, and ABC’s A Million Little Things received a 0.8/4 and 4.6 million viewers at 9 PM.

The number one network for the night was Fox, with its Thursday Night Football, which won 3.3 rating/16 share and 11.7 million viewers.

Debra Messing apparently has been exploring other work. She recently appeared in a stage play mocking president Donald Trump.

In October, Messing appeared at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre for a fundraiser organized by former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA).

Messing reportedly began the play by reading one of the president’s tweets about her on Sept. 1. President Trump’s tweet was a response to Messing’s controversial call to publicize the names of attendees to his September fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Trump slammed Messing for her call to blacklist his supporters, calling her a “bad” actress and “Debra The Mess Messing.” He also referred to Messing’s support of labeling black supporters of President Trump as “mentally ill.”

