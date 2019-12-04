Chris Pratt Offers Cheeky Apology for Photo of Him Holding Single-Use Water Bottle

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt apologized Wednesday after he posted a photo on social media of himself at the gym holding a single-use plastic water bottle. The apology was prompted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who berated Pratt over the photo.

“Bro i love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on,” Momoa wrote under The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s photo.

Momoa’s remarks prompted a quick response from Pratt, who said the photo was part of an Amazon ad campaign.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right,” Chris Pratt responded. “Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!!”

“Love you too buddy,” Pratt said some levity to his response. “My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

After Pratt’s reply, Momoa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his children with Pratt offering an apology for how his comment was received.

“I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” Momoa wrote. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase.”

The original photo, which was shared to Instagram on Tuesday, was part of a collaboration project between Pratt and Amazon.