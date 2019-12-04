Chris Pratt Offers Cheeky Apology for Photo of Him Holding Single-Use Water Bottle

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt apologized Wednesday after he posted a photo on social media of himself at the gym holding a single-use plastic water bottle. The apology was prompted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who berated Pratt over the photo.
“Bro i love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on,” Momoa wrote under The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s photo.
You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance… well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt
Momoa’s remarks prompted a quick response from Pratt, who said the photo was part of an Amazon ad campaign.
“Aquaman! You’re completely right,” Chris Pratt responded. “Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!!”
“Love you too buddy,” Pratt said some levity to his response. “My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”
@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s
After Pratt’s reply, Momoa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his children with Pratt offering an apology for how his comment was received.
“I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” Momoa wrote. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase.”
The original photo, which was shared to Instagram on Tuesday, was part of a collaboration project between Pratt and Amazon.
