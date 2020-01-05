Golden Globes: Russell Crowe Blames Australian Fires on Climate Change in Acceptance Speech

Actor Russell Crowe wasn’t present Sunday to accept his Golden Globe award for playing Fox News founder Roger Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. But in an acceptance message read in absentia during the NBC telecast, Crowe blamed the wildfires currently ravaging Australia on climate change.

“Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future,” Crowe said in the message, which was read by presenter Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston said that Russell Crowe couldn’t attend Sunday’s ceremony because he was in Australia “protecting his family from the devastating bush fires.”

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony has a climate-change theme. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. said it would be serving entirely plant-based meals to attendees in an effort to draw attention to climate change.

The HFPA also said it will reuse this year’s red carpet at other events in order to reduce plastic waste, and will serve water in glass bottles.

“The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We don’t think we’ll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis.”

