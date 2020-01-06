Hollywood Heaps Praise on Michelle Williams for Pro-Abortion Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Hollywood celebrities are singing the praises of actress Michelle Williams for her Golden Globes acceptance speech in which she said having an abortion made it possible for her to live the life and career of her own making.

Michelle Williams, who won a Golden Globe Sunday for her performance in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, revealed to the audience of Hollywood A-listers assembled at The Beverly Hilton hotel that she had an abortion, though she didn’t say when.

“I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” the actress said.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand.”

She added: “And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

Subtle: Michelle Williams preaches about the importance of a "woman's right to choose." #GoldenGlobes

Later in her speech, Williams urged women around the country to turn out and vote “in your own self interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.”

Her fellow stars heaped praise on Williams, calling her an “inspiration” and “brilliant.”

“What a speech by #MichelleWilliams! Thank you for being a champion of women, you are an inspiration,” actress Reese Witherspoon posted to Twitter on Sunday.

What a speech by #MichelleWilliams! Thank you for being a champion of women, you are an inspiration 🙌🏼 #GoldenGIobes

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made & also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women & as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Michelle Williams AGAIN drops truth! #registertovite,” said actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made & also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women & as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice," Michelle Williams AGAIN drops truth! #registertovite

Comedian-actress Sarah Silverman called Williams “brilliant” for her speech.

Michelle Williams for the win. Brilliant #GoldenGlobes

Will & Grace star Debra Messing tweeted: “THANK YOU #MichelleWilliams for using your moment of high honor to share these words to the world. Girls and women all over the world, (millions with no autonomy), are grateful.”

THANK YOU #MichelleWilliams for using your moment of high honor to share these words to the world. Girls and women all over the world, (millions with no autonomy), are grateful.

Charlie’s Angels director and actress Elizabeth Banks called Williams an “icon.”

Michelle Williams ICON #MyRightMyDecision using the platform she was given AGAIN #FosseVerdon

Judging Amy actress Amy Brenneman called the speech “astonishing, brilliant, compassionate, irrefutable.”

Astonishing, brilliant, compassionate, irrefutable. Thank you Michelle Williams for tracing the line between dignity, choice, and voting. We simply do not have representative government, we know that. Women are the largest voting block. That is power.

Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick tweeted that the speech was “brave, perfectly phrased and absolutely necessary — that how to make the very best use of an opportunity.”

Michelle Williams' Golden Globes speech, demanding women's reproductive freedom, was brave, perfectly phrased and absolutely necessary – that's how to make the very best use of an opportunity. Her performance in Fosse/Verdon was also perfection

Perhaps the loudest sign of approval came from Golden Globes presenter Tiffany Haddish, who yelled “Preach!” off camera in the middle of Williams’ speech.

Williams’s big moment at the Golden Globes came just days after People magazine reported that the 39-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child with the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, Thomas Kail.

The actress has a daughter from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

