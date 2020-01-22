Actresses Allison Janney, Laura Dern Promote Planned Parenthood Abortion Stories

CBS’s Mom star Allison Janney and Jurassic World 3 star Laura Dern are among the Hollywood stars promoting Planned Parenthood’s abortion stories campaign called “Ours to Tell,” one that comes as the abortion industry celebrates the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

In partnership with @AbortionStories, we’re proud to launch #OursToTell, a short film about four people living full and empowered lives because they had the freedom to access abortion. Watch the film. Share your story. And stand up for abortion access: https://t.co/SOnTT0j4OE — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 21, 2020

Janney, an Academy and Emmy-award winning actress, tweeted one of Planned Parenthood’s mantras: “An end to stigma. An end to silence. An end to shame.”

Janney linked to the “Ours to Tell” website, one of the abortion giant’s many efforts to promote the narrative that abortion is “health care,” and that having one is a proud moment in a woman’s life that allows her the freedom to pursue her own desires.

“’Ours to Tell’ is the story of four people who live full and empowered lives because they had the freedom to access abortion,” Planned Parenthood says.

The website states:

This film comes as communities of color, LGBTQ people, and many others are increasingly denied access to abortion — and as people across the country face an unprecedented assault on the legal right to access it. “Ours to Tell” shows us the world we could and should have — one where all people are able to access the health care they want, need, and deserve, with compassion and support.

Many other entertainment industry elites, including actresses Laura Dern and Holland Taylor, performer Sarah Jones, comedian Natasha Rothwell, and pianist Chloe Flower have also joined in promoting “Ours to Tell.”

This is a plea for love, for truth. That each of us is free to not only dream up a life beyond what we think possible, but that we have the freedom to live it: https://t.co/oFo0JUBoqJ @PPFA @AbortionStories #RoeVWade #OursToTell — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 21, 2020

There is an unprecedented assault on access to safe, legal abortion. We have to come together. An end to stigma.

An end to silence.

An end to shame. Watch #OursToTell: https://t.co/cz3gwDgthB@PPFA @AbortionStories — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) January 21, 2020

Tomorrow is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. 77% of Americans don’t want it overturned. #OursToTell is a powerful new short film by #Oscar winning director @RAYning from @PPFA @AbortionStories. Watch here & pls share: https://t.co/shE54pwmYn #RoevWade — Sarah Jones (@yesimsarahjones) January 21, 2020

We’re facing an unprecedented assault on access to safe, legal abortion. We have to come together. This is a call for compassion and self determination. Watch the new short film #OursToTell & take Action: https://t.co/DRBFOa7ILN @PPFA @AbortionStories pic.twitter.com/HCF0imoXwA — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 21, 2020

This is a plea for love, for truth. That each of us is free to not only dream up a life beyond what we think possible, but that we have the freedom to live it: https://t.co/2p0SmYfOSX

@PPFA @AbortionStories #RoeVWade #OursToTell pic.twitter.com/rAZrG2GyHx — Chloe Flower (@ChloeFlower) January 22, 2020

Many Hollywood stars have promoted the abortion lobby’s narrative that women’s self-interests surpass those of their unborn babies. The unborn are ultimately viewed as mere appendages to the bodies of pregnant women, rather than distinct lives all their own.

During the Golden Globes in January, actress Michelle Williams accepted her award while she urged women to vote for pro-abortion rights politicians in order to achieve their own “self-interests.”

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement for the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said, adding:

I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just the series of events that happen to you but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.

In a spirit of retribution, Williams then urged women to vote “your own self-interest,” adding, “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.”