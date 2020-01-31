Jonah Hill: ‘Real Change’ in Film Will Come When Women, Minorities Run Studios and Streaming Companies

Actor and director Jonah Hill recently joined sportswear giant Adidas for its “Superstar 2020” campaign and said real change in Hollywood will happen when white men relinquish their power.

Hill, who recently directed an Adidas shoe commercial, is celebrated on the Adidas website as a “game-changer” in the film industry.

Speaking of that “change,” Hill told Adidas that he thinks that Hollywood is changing. He claimed, “people who weren’t empowered to tell stories are getting the opportunity to tell a story.”

But the 21 Jump Street star also does not feel that the change is happening fast enough. And Jonah Hill has a solution to the problem: rid the industry of white men.

“Real change,” Hill told Adidas, “is going to happen when everyone running the studios and running all these streaming companies are women, and people who haven’t had the voice that white men have gotten throughout that time.”

The first commercial Hill directed for the company insists that “Superstar stands for all who aren’t afraid to stand up for something.”

“For those who know change can’t happen alone and believe it takes a team to make a difference in the world,” the company added.

