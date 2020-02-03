Elon Musk’s Pop Star Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Pregnancy: ‘Woefully Ill Prepared’

Elon Musk’s girlfriend, the Canadian pop star known as Grimes, has dished publicly on her pregnancy for the first time, admitting that she was “woefully ill prepared” and that the “whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.”

Grimes recently told her more than 1 million Instagram followers about the physical and emotional difficulties she has experienced since learning she was pregnant. While the singer has been romantically linked to Musk, she hasn’t publicly stated whether or not the Tesla co-founder and CEO is the father of her child.

Grimes — real name, Claire Elise Boucher — apologized in her Instagram post for neglecting her new album and her fans on social media.

“I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she wrote. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like?”

She admitted to being unprepared for the difficulties that come with expecting a child.

“I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” she wrote.

Grimes, 31, first hinted that she was pregnant when she posted on Instagram last month a nude photograph of herself with the image of a fetus superimposed on her stomach.

She also posted images of her stomach on Twitter, to which Musk replied, “x is y.”

Musk, 48, has been married and divorced three times and already has five sons. Prior to dating Grimes, the billionaire tech entrepreneur was briefly linked to actress Amber Heard.

Grimes made headlines last July after she opened up about her daily routine of scream sessions, sword fighting, and keeping into deprivation tanks.

