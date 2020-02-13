Jim Carrey Under Fire for ‘Creepy’ Remark to Female Journalist While Promoting ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Actor Jim Carrey made a flirtatious remark to a female journalist while promoting his latest movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, prompting a social media backlash against the Hollywood star, who is being accused of sexual harassment and being a “sleazeball.”

Jim Carrey was speaking on camera to Heat Magazine reporter Charlotte Long when the exchange occurred. In the interview, Long asked Carrey, “In the film, Sonic has a bucket list and I was wondering after all you’ve done in your career, in your life, is there anything still left in your bucket list?”

The actor replied: “Just you.” His remark elicited nervous laughter from Long, who replied, “Wow… I don’t know what to say to that.”

Carrey said, “Just own it.” Long replied, “OK, I’m owning it now.”

It remains unclear if Long was offended by Carrey’s comments. Her Twitter account was set to private mode after she posted video of the interview and she hasn’t spoken publicly about her awkward exchange with the actor.

What is certain is that many people are offended on her behalf and are using social media to hit back at Carrey.

The actors is being called a sexual harasser, a “sleazeball,” and a “piece of shit.”

Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you! I ✊✊✊ — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) February 12, 2020

@JimCarrey sexually harasses a reporter during the @SonicMovie press junket and no one bats an eye? interesting. — zombie neenja (@ZNeenja) February 13, 2020

Hey ⁦⁦@JimCarrey⁩ – can you finger paint a nice image of you being a piece of shit? https://t.co/xtMZQowRnR — AM.ERICA (@am_erica1776) February 13, 2020

Look up "sleazeball" in the dictionary and there's a photo of @JimCarrey — vicki pope (@vicki_pope) February 12, 2020

Carrey announced in January that he would take a break from bashing President Donald Trump and his family, saying that he was done with that phase of his life. The change of heart came as the actor was getting ready to promote two high-profile releases — Sonic the Hedgehog and the second season of Showtime’s Kidding.

But the actor broke his promise last week on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when he called the president an “ambrosia of evil” who’s turning America into a “dutch oven.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com