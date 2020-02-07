Not About Hate: Jim Carrey Declares Trump a ‘Bloviating Bag of Flatulence’ While Promoting ‘Sonic’

Actor Jim Carrey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and contradicted earlier statements about not promoting hate toward President Donald Trump, calling him an “ambrosia of evil” who’s turning America into a “dutch oven.”

Carrey made the comments in response to comments from Colbert about how hosting his show makes him feel less “dread” about modern life in America.

“I think this is the thing that provides the balance isn’t it,” said Carrey. “It gives us a break from the obstreperous bloviating bag of flatulence that is trying to take the shinty city on the hill and turn it into a dutch oven. We don’t have to pull the covers over our head and breathe deeply the ambrosia of evil, you know? I think we can come here and have a good time.”

But last month, Carrey insisted that his politically charged artwork, which for years depicted Trump, his family, and conservatives being violent killed, has never been about “hating anyone.”

“What I want to tell people is, ‘It’s never been a matter of hating anyone.’ I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people,” the Sonic the Hedgehog star said in an interview with Yahoo. “To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that.”

The 58-year-old actor has long used distasteful analogies through his artwork to describe life under the Trump presidency. In December, he shared a drawing of Trump cleaning an excrement-filled toilet of his “scandals.” The toilet bowl features unsubstantiated allegations including “abuse of power,” “lies,” “extortion,” “bribery,” and “election meddling.

“And what’s wrong with toilets these days? Ya have to flush 15 times and no matter how hard you scrub them… the poop sticks! Out damn spot, out, I say!” the caption around the toilet reads.

