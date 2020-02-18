Elizabeth Warren Celebrates Support from Trump Basher Patricia Arquette

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is celebrating receiving an endorsement from actress and prominent Hollywood Trump critic Patricia Arquette, who noted her belief that Warren will “rid us of corruption.”

Warren, who is angling to rise back into a competitive position in the Democrat primary race following her abysmal performance in New Hampshire’s primary, thanked Arquette for her endorsement on social media Monday evening.

“Thank you, @PattyArquette, I’m grateful to have you on #TeamWarren!” she wrote.

The Boyhood actress announced her endorsement on social media Monday, describing Warren as “pragmatic,” “responsible,” and someone who will “rid us of corruption.”

“After much deliberation I’m supporting @ewarren for President in the primaries. I think she’s pragmatic and responsible and will work hard to get things done,” the actress wrote to her 411k Twitter followers. “I feel she understand both economic and foreign policy. I feel she will be responsible for our Troops and our National Security. I also believe she will rid us of corruption.”

Arquette stressed Warren’s purported ability to “work across the aisle which likely is the only way we will get things done” and added that she feels as though the presidential hopeful “really cares about everyone.”

“I don’t think she has much for Trump to dig up and I think she is genuine,” she added.

I feel she understand both economic and foreign policy. I feel she will be responsible for our Troops and our National Security. I also believe she will rid us of corruption. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 17, 2020

I don’t think she has much for Trump to dig up and I think she is genuine. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 17, 2020

The Oscar-winning actress has long stood as a vocal critic against President Trump, accusing him of running a “corrupt administration” and declaring him a national security risk last November.

In 2018, Arquette claimed that the nation had seen a decrease of civil rights since Trump took office, although she provided no examples to support her bombastic claim.

Arquette follows a long line of high profile leftists who have endorsed Warren, including actress Sally Field, who expressed her excitement for Warren’s bid publicly on Monday.

I’m so excited for #PresidentWarren — Sally Field (@sally_field) February 18, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell, Ashley Judd, and Megan Rapinoe have also expressed support for Warren’s presidential aspirations.