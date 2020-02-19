Chelsea Handler Humiliated for Falsely Suggesting Trump Only Exonerates White People

Comedian Chelsea Handler was hammered after she falsely suggested that President Donald Trump only exonerates or pardons white people.

Handler got dragged on social media by commenters who pointed out that among the people President Trump chose this week for clemency are Angela Stanton-King, Tynice Nichole Hall, and Crystal Munoz — who are black and Native American. Two years ago, President Trump also granted clemency to Alice Johnson, who is black.

President Trump enacted clemency actions on Tuesday for 11 individuals who served time for a range of crimes including drug-related offenses and white-collar fraud.

Chelsea Handler, whose most recent Netflix project is a documentary about “white privilege,” appeared to attempted to paint President Trump as a racist by incorrectly implying in a tweet that he only exonerates white people.

While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 18, 2020

Angela Stanton-King, who served time for her role in a stolen vehicle ring, pointed out to Handler that she is black.

Other Twitter commenters hammered Handler for her inaccurate comment, noting that President Trump’s clemency list was diverse in a way that reflects the racial make-up of the U.S.

Of the 11 individuals who received a presidential pardon or commutation, at least three, or 27 percent, count as racial minorities. The racial minority population in the U.S. is estimated at around 23 percent, according to 2010 census figures.

I've noticed a lot of them are black! What are you trying to say, Chelsea? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 19, 2020

Chelsea, This is @theangiestanton, Tynice Hall & Crystal Munoz. All were granted commuted sentences or a full pardon. He did 11 commutations or pardons today. Out of 11, 7 looked white (63%). Whites (including white hispanics) account for 77% of the population. You’re ignorant. pic.twitter.com/HRPlpma0cV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 19, 2020

Since the passage of the First Step Act under President Trump, 96 percent of people who have been resentenced under the act’s retroactivity provision have been racial minorities, according to data provided by The Sentencing Project.

According to The Sentencing project: pic.twitter.com/YK3cVWtfTF — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) February 19, 2020

Handler’s Netflix documentary on white privilege — Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — debuted last year to largely negative reviews, with critics saying it amounts to a “misguided reckoning” and noting that she is actively “exploiting her wokeness” and “profiting off a film about her white privilege.”

