Watch: Christina Aguilera Sings Powerful ‘Ave Maria’ in Italian at Kobe Bryant Memorial

Pop star Christina Aguilera delivered a powerful rendition of “Ave Maria” at the memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Monday.

Christina Aguilera appeared near the end of the emotional memorial in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna Bryant held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Performer Alicia Keyes also played a moving rendition of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

NBA legend Michael Jordan also delivered a tearful tribute to his “brother,” Kobe Bryant, on Monday.

“In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank,” Jordan said during his address. “He left it all on the floor.”

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look across the globe, a piece of you died,” Jordan continued. “I’m grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today,” he continued. “I’m grateful to honor Gigi and Kobe. What he accomplished as a basketball player, as a businessman, as a storyteller and as a father, the game of basketball in life as a parent.”

“As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be, you had to put up the aggravation, the late-night calls, and the dumb questions. I took great pride as I got to know Kobe Bryant that he was just trying to be a better person. We talked about business. We talked about family. We talked about everything, and he was just trying to be a better person,” Jordan continued.

“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see this [crying meme] for another three or four years,” Jordan joked as the crowd laughed. “This is what Kobe Bryant does to you.”

Michael Jordan knows he'll be dealing with new 'crying Jordan' memes pic.twitter.com/cmprXQWAKd — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 24, 2020

Others who took the podium at the memorial included Rob Pelinka, Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Geno Auriemma, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Kimmel, Beyonce, and others. Vanessa Bryant also spoke to those who came to honor her husband and daughter.

