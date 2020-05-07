Madonna Says She Had Coronavirus During Tour: ‘We All Thought We Had a Bad Flu’

Pop star Madonna announced that she has recently tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Madonna took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with her 15.1 million followers that she believes she had been infected with the Chinese coronavirus earlier this year after getting her antibodies test back, which reveals that she has them.

“[I’m] Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!” said Madonna in her Instagram caption. The singer has also previously donated $1 million to help find a vaccine for the Wuhan virus. “And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick.”

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” continued Madonna.

“We all thought we had a very bad flu,” the Grammy-winner added. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19”

Madonna had drew criticism in March after she posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting nude in a bathtub full of rose petals, captioning the photo with a statement about how she believes the Chinese coronavirus is “the great equalizer.”

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” wrote Madonna. “It doesn’t care how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.”

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about is it what’s great about it,” she added. “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

Then there was the bathroom video of her reimagining her hit “Vogue” which included lyrics about eating fried fish.

“Come on! Go! Let’s go eats some fried fish, fried fish. Come on. Go! Let’s go eat some fried fish,” Madonna sang, using a hairbrush for a microphone in a video she posted to Twitter Friday.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.