Sarah Silverman: No Way ‘Penis Hole’ Trump Bashes Obama to His Face

Far-left actress and comedian Sarah Silverman bashed President Donald Trump on Monday for criticizing Barack Obama, saying that Trump doesn’t have “the labs” to criticize Barack Obama to his face.

“Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say,” Trump told reporters after returning to the White House from Camp David, unloading on Obama, calling him “grossly incompetent” and thoroughly “corrupt.” But Trump’s comments came on the tail of Obama’s own not so thinly veiled swipe at Trump made in a commencement speech delivered on Saturday.

Trump’s comments likely led to Silverman defending Obama.

“I’d love to see Trump say any of this shit he’s saying about Obama to his face. He doesn’t have the labias. He is a smelly, smelly penis hole of a man,” she tweeted on Monday.

Silverman said something similar just a day before. “I’d love to see Trump day any of this shit he’s saying about Obama to his face. There’s no way he’d have the labs to even do just that. He’s an oozing shriveled penis hole of a man.”

Like many leftists in Hollywood, Silverman routinely jumps into political issues siding with her far-left peers. Just last month, for instance, the former Hulu talk show host added her voice to those calling for cote-by-mail, using the hysteria over the coronavirus as cover to push for the fraud-ridden voting system.

Silverman was a big backer of socialist Bernie Sanders’ now failed campaign for president. Silverman even served as a rally speaker for one of Bernie’s last campaign stops in Los Angeles. She’s also railed against Trump’s immigration policy on her Twitter account. Last year she called Trump “purposefully cruel.”

