Here’s How Yankee Stadium Will Morph into a Drive-in Concert and Movie Venue This Summer

The iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York is being turned into a drive-in concert venue and movie theater this summer, in the wake of the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Time Out reports that Uptown Drive-In — a festival that features movies, music, and car side dinner service — will host events in the parking lot of Yankee Stadium on weekends throughout the summer. Local New York City musicians are expected to entertain revelers. Food from local vendors and games are also expected.

The festival is being run by MASC Hospitality Group, which hosts the Bronx Night Market and the Bronx Beer Festival.

“Since we were planning on having the Bronx Night Market, the Bronx Beer Festival and Uptown Epicure Festival running this summer, which was supposed to start in May, we already had a lot of great options available,” said MASC Hospitality Group’s Marco Shalma to Time Out. “Everyone is so excited about the possibility of connecting sooner [at this new experience] than initially planned.”

Events will be live, with the audio broadcasted to attendees’s cars. There will also be brunch events on Saturdays and Sundays. No dates are available yet as New York state is in the process of slowly reopening businesses, parks, and other venues forced shut by lockdown orders. Those looking to attend the festival events can visit the Uptown Drive-In website to get on its waiting list.

Drive-in events are becoming more popular during the era of the coronavirus pandemic, as people seek out entertainment that they can safely enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles. And if there’s a market, there’s a way.

