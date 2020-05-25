Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Observes Memorial Day in Luxurious Gucci Coat

First Lady Melania Trump observed Memorial Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and with a ceremony at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

Melania Trump wore a luxurious Gucci double-breasted wool coat with the Italian brand’s signature gold horsebit details, retailing for about $3,500.

The coat’s buttons feature gold roping and the iconic interlocked Gucci logo. The logo is replicated on the coat’s pockets — rich details that stand out of the coat’s off white shade.

Mrs. Trump wore the Gucci coat with a pair of white leather Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos, a heel she owns in nearly every shade and textile.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump invited 2020 graduates to the White House for a graduation ceremony amid the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

At the ceremony, Mrs. Trump wore a khaki sheath dress, likely by Burberry, and electric yellow Christian Louboutin patent leather stilettos.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump previously wore the heels with a bright orange Dries Van Noten coat while on a May 2019 trip to Tokyo, Japan.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.