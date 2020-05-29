Steve Carell, Seth Rogen Among Celebs Donating Bail Money for Minneapolis Protesters

Actors Steve Carell and Seth Rogen are among the Hollywood celebrities donating money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit group raising money used to bail out protesters in Minneapolis as rioters and looters flood the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s police involved death.

The list of stars donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund reads like a who’s who of monied Hollywood elites — Don Cheadle, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, Janelle Monáe, Ben Schwartz, and actress Beanie Feldstein.

Riots have kicked off from Los Angeles to Minneapolis after video captured former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd pleading for air. George Floyd died just hours later. He was reportedly arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

Actor Don Cheadle matched actor Ben Schwartz’s donation.

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt matched Seth Rogen’s donation.

Actor Nick Kroll also matched Seth Rogen’s donation.

Actress Olivia Wilde matched actress Beanie Feldstein’s donation to the group.

Actress and singer Janelle Monáe donated a $1,000.

Just matched you . 🏾🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

Violent riots and protests raged on through the night and well into the morning Friday in a third day of violence in Minneapolis, while similar disturbances broke out in Louisville, Kentucky, and other parts of the country.

On Wednesday, Trump requested that the FBI and the Department of Justice investigate what the president called “the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.”

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” President Trump said. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

The president said on Friday morning that the National Guard had arrived in Minneapolis. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday as looting reached the city of St. Paul. Chauvin was arrested on Friday.

