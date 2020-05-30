Fashion Notes: Rioters Loot $85K Worth of Louis Vuitton Bags in Portland Riots

Screenshots via @MrOlmos/us.louisvuitton.com
John Binder

Luxury fashion stores are getting wiped out of their merchandise in a matter of seconds due to looting and rioting across various American cities.

In Portland, Oregon, rioters raided a Louis Vuitton store, looting at least $85,000 of handbags, coin purses, and leather goods in the process.

Here, I identified, to the best of my ability, the Louis Vuitton merchandise that can be seen getting looted by rioters in video footage posted online. Some of the merchandise includes the Parisian fashion house’s small Pochettes and large totes that carry the brand’s signature LV monogram print.

The looted merchandise ranges in price. Some items seemingly taken are as expensive as a small, on-trend yellow $3,800 handbag called the “Twist PM.” Other color variations of the bag have been seen on the Paris Fashion Week runways in recent seasons.

Another bag seemingly taken is a $4,550 bucket-style bag in the brand’s signature monogram with a braided leather handle and silver hardware. A young man, likewise, can be seen leaving the store with two of the brand’s Pochette Métis in hand — one in turquoise and one in the signature monogram print.

The riots in Portland come as protesters across American cities take to the streets in opposition to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesotan who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

