Fashion Notes: Woke Luxury Brands Get Looted as They Throw Support Behind Black Lives Matter

Luxury brands across American cities are taking a hit these days, literally, as riots and looting rages on in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd.
High-end retailers like Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Prada figured seemingly offered their support for protesters and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — and yet, all still got their stores looted by rioters.
Go woke, get looted! Woke Capitalism knows no social justice limits! Here, I break down the BLM-supporting luxury brands that got looted.
Coach
On Monday, Coach CEO Jide Zeitlin posted a message online in support of Black Lives Matter. The evening before, Coach’s New York City store on Madison Ave. and 44th St. was broken into and looted by rioters.
––“Today, we continue to mourn the incalculable loss of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, and too many others. Black Lives Matter. At Coach we lead with our hearts and values, and stand up for the social issues we believe in. The events unfolding right now are also deeply personal to me. This past weekend, I re-read Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” Almost 60 years have passed, yet America is still struggling to solve a 400-year-old problem. In a moment where we must all reflect honestly about our nation’s history of racial injustice, we have asked ourselves – what can we do to drive change and put an end to systemic inequality? Together, we stand with my fellow Black employees, customers, partners and the Black community as a whole. The time is now for meaningful action and we are in the process of partnering with a number of social justice, legal, and corporate entities to formulate a longer-term plan for addressing systemic inequality. More to follow soon on the actions we are taking. I believe that we will stand taller if we all stand together, lead with compassion, and commit to change that creates a fair and just future for all.” —Jide Zeitlin, @Tapestry CEO #BlackLivesMatter
Alexander McQueen
On Monday, Alexander McQueen executives posted online their support for Black Lives Matter. Two days prior, the McQueen store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California was looted of nearly all of its merchandise.
Gucci
On May 30, Gucci executives posted an anti-racism excerpt by writer Cleo Wade. That evening, Gucci’s stores in Manhattan and Beverly Hills were defaced and looted.
Nordstrom
On May 31, Nordstrom executives posted online their support for Black Lives Matter. The day before, rioters looted a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles, California and set fire to a Nordstrom in Seattle, Washington.
Prada
On Monday, Prada executives said they were standing in “solidarity against racism.” The night before, Prada’s Manhattan shop on Broadway was broken into and looted by rioters.
Warby Parker
On Monday, Warby Parker executives pledged $1 million to fight “systemic racism.” The night before the post, the Warby Parker store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan was bashed with objects and their Meatpacking District shop was looted of its high-end eyewear and accessories.
Rothman’s NYC
On Monday, after being broken into and looted by rioters, the owners of the luxury menswear shop Rothman’s NYC in Union Square posted support for protesters.
“Rothmans NYC was looted last night. While unfortunate, we will definitely get back up,” the shop owners wrote on Instagram. “We recognize that this is a moment of profound anger in this country, and we support those who are working to achieve justice for black Americans. #justiceforgeorgefloyd”
