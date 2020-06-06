Bill Murray’s Son Charged with Assault on a Cop Following Protest Incident

Caleb Murray, son of legendary actor Bill Murray, faces charges of assault and battery on a cop following an incident that broke out at a protest in Martha’s Vineyard on this week, spurring his original arrest.

The Vineyard Gazette describes the protest as a “ largely peaceful demonstration” but details two arrests made at the the event. One man, Eric Woods, 66, was “charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after allegedly using hate speech and throwing a punch at a protester.”

The younger Murray, 27, reportedly threw a rock at Woods’ truck in response, shattering the back window. Murray was charged with “disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property.” However, Murray’s situation worsened after he purportedly flipped out following his original arrest. He allegedly spit on an officer, cut “himself and the sheriff’s deputies,” and threatened arson.

Watch below:

Per the Vineyard Gazette:

Mr. Murray was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats and threatening to commit a crime after he became uncooperative en route to the police station and while in jail, according to a police report filed in Edgartown district court early Tuesday. … Mr. Murray was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and threatening to commit a crime (arson). But district court-clerk magistrate Liza Williamson found no probable cause for charges of malicious destruction of property and making terroristic threats, based on the police report.

Murray’s bail was set $10,000 pre-arraignment, and he is no longer in police custody, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office told HollywoodLife. His next court date is July 31.

There were reportedly no other incidents reported at the Five Corners protest.

Demonstrations across the nation have cooled over the last week, in response to the police involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, following several nights of riots dominated by looting, arson, vandalism, and assaults.