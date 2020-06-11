Oscar Winner Jordan Peele Donates $1 Million to Black Lives Matter, Transgender Causes

Actor and Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele is donating $1 million to social justice organizations, including Black Lives Matter and Stacey Abrams’s anti-voter suppression group Fair Fight.

Peele retweeted a tweet from his production company Monkeypaw Productions, which announced that $1 million in donations will be split between five different organizations that Peele and his production company have deemed “essential” to “the health and lives” of members of the black community. “We are committed to continued action against a system rooted in the violence against and oppression of the black community,” read the statement from Monkeypaw Productions, which the Get Out director retweeted.

The five organizations that will receive the money include Black Lives Matter, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight, and Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project. The donations arrive in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and amid nationwide protests and riots in reaction to his death.

Last week, Peele voiced his support for Star Wars actor John Boyega, who spoke in London at a protest after Floyd’s death. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, fuck that,” said Boyega at a recent protest.

“We got you, John,” tweeted Peele in response to Boyega’s alleged sentiments.

Other celebrities have made monetary contributions toward bailing protesters out of jail, as rioters inflict widespread chaos and destruction across the United States.

Far-left activist and model Chrissy Teigen announced her donation of $200,000, while pop megastar Justin Timberlake urged fans to follow in his footsteps by donate to an organization providing bail money for the lawless protesters.

Other stars, such as actors Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, are among the Hollywood celebrities donating money toward bailing protesters and rioters out of jail in Minneapolis. To date, celebrities have pledged to donate more than $115 million to various social justices causes

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.