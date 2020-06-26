Stacy Abrams Stars in Celebrity Studded Census Participation PSA

Failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams joined Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, and Justin Timberlake to urge Americans to complete their Census forms.

Abrams and a group of Hollywood celebs joined for a video to tell Americans, “we can’t wait” for another ten years to get America counted for political representation. The video was produced by an organization called Harness, founded recently by actors America Ferrera, Wilmer Valderrama, and writer-actor Ryan Piers Williams.

Watch below:

“It is so important for underrepresented communities to respond to the census, especially immigrants. You don’t need to be a U.S. citizen to take it. The census is counted by whoever is living in your household as of April 1st,” Valderrama said in a statement. “That’s key because, in areas where there are large populations of immigrants, responding to the 2020 Census will help ensure resources can be directed toward services that support these communities while helping elect leaders who will fight on immigrants’ behalf in government.”

“The census is one of the most powerful tools of progress in America, and one of the least understood. It’s how we allocate $1.5 trillion in investment every year, and it’s also how we allocate political power for a decade,” Stacy Abrams said.

Other personalities in the video include, Meryl Streep, Darren Criss, Connie Britton, Queen Latifah, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, Emily Wickersham, Eva Longoria, Fawn Sharp, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Joaquin Phoenix, Kelly Ripa, Kenny Leon, Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson, and Sandra Oh.

