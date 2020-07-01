Grammy Winning DJ Diplo to Headline Joe Biden Virtual ‘Dance Party’ Fundraiser

Famed electronic DJ Diplo is set to headline a fundraising event — dubbed a virtual “dance party” — for Joe Biden (D) next week, hosted by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). The event, moderated by DJ Cassidy, will also feature celebrities like Beverly Bond, DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman, and Jermaine Dupri.

“Excited to announce ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ — a dance party and conversation with our nation’s top DJs — all to support @JoeBiden,” Sen. Harris said on her Instagram page promoting the event, which will feature “music and conversation with special guests.”

“In addition to the music, the show will include a conversation between the DJs,” according to Billboard. Tickets for the fundraiser start at $25.

Sen. Harris, who is hosting the event, is said to remain on Biden’s vice presidential shortlist, as he has committed to selecting a woman. The vast majority of Democrats, 72 percent, believe it is “important” for the former vice president to choose a “woman of color” as his running mate, per a USA Today/Suffolk poll released Wednesday.

Sen. Harris experienced a bump in the polls after attacking Biden during last summer’s contentious presidential debates, slamming him for “working with segregationists to oppose busing.”

Biden eventually responded with an attack on Harris over her record on prosecuting police brutality and alleged civil rights violations by police during her time as California’s attorney general.

The California Democrat eventually fell in the polls, unable to recover following Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) attack on her prosecutorial record. Despite that, she desperately tried to win over her party’s heart with her dance moves on several occasions, even dancing with staffers after formally ending her campaign.

Sen. Harris formally endorsed Biden in March, vowing to “do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States.”

The Biden campaign has recruited several celebrities in its virtual fundraising efforts, including country rocker Willie Nelson, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, and singers Melissa Etheridge, Barbra Streisand, and John Legend.