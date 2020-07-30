Bryan Cranston Reveals He Recovered from Coronavirus: ‘Keep Wearing the Damn Mask’

Actor Bryan Cranston took to social media on Thursday to announce that he had tested positive for the coronavirus despite “adhering to the protocols.” The Breaking Bad star said he has since recovered from the virus and is now donating his plasma to help others.

“About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!!” said Cranston in an Instagram caption. “Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus.”

Cranston considers himself “one of the lucky ones,” as he only had “mild symptoms.”

Watch below:

“Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant,” the Malcom in the Middle star said. “We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

The Instagram caption was accompanied by a video in which Cranston chronicles his experience donating his plasma at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. The actor went on to explain that the plasma donation process “only takes about an hour.”

“I had COVID-19 a little while ago,” Cranston said. “Very lucky, very mild symptoms, and so I thought maybe there’s something I can do — hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people.”

“Here I am at UCLA donation center, about to give [plasma],” continued Cranston in a second video clip inside the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. “I’m giving [plasma] today, because I have the antibodies.”

“So we’re gonna see what it contributes to, hopefully some good,” he added.

