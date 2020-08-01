“You’re right. That’s what we need more of,” Maher said. “Being able to speak freely is the lifeblood not only of democracy, of really just our way of life.”

Maher has long used his platform to denounce cancel culture, referring to it as a “cancer on progressivism” in March following Chris Matthews’ departure from MSNBC.

“MSNBC used to run this thing, ‘This is who we are.’ Well, I didn’t like who you were this week, and I don’t think a lot of people who work there liked this either, and I think this cancel culture is a cancer on progressivism,” Maher said at the time. “Liberals always have to fight a two-front war. Republicans only have to fight the Democrats. Democrats have to fight the Republicans and each other.”