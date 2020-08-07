Amazon’s ‘League of Their Own’ Reboot Will Take a ‘Deeper Look at Race and Sexuality’

The 1992 baseball movie A League of Their Own is getting a social justice reboot courtesy of Amazon, which said the new TV series will take a “deeper look at race and sexuality.”

Amazon Studios announced that it has picked up the hour-long Sony Pictures Television drama series co-created by Abbi Jacobson, who is also behind Comedy Central’s female buddy sitcom Broad City. The series will feature a new set of characters from the original movie, though it will still revolve around a women’s baseball team.

“The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” Amazon said in a statement.

The original movie, which starred Geena Davis, Madonna, and Tom Hanks, followed the members of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was created in 1943 to keep professional baseball alive while men were away fighting in World War II.

Hanks’ line “There’s no crying in baseball” has become a popular catchphrase from the movie.

Amazon didn’t say when the new series would debut on its Prime Video service, but a pilot has been shot and casting has already been set, with actors Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado taking the lead roles.

Co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham said that they have been working on the project for three years.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities,” they said in a statement.

