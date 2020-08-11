Watch: Jessica Chastain Shows Off the ‘Superhero’ Kamala Harris Doll Her Child Plays With

Actress Jessica Chastain revealed on Tuesday that her child plays with figurines of failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Senator-turned Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT,” tweeted Chastain, following the announcement that former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden chose Senator Harris as his running mate. The Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar star included a video in her tweet, in which she showcased dolls of failed Democrat presidential primary candidates, saying, “So a lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies, and, you know, that’s fine, but my kid? She plays with super heroes.”

“Hello madam vice president,” Jessica Chastain said in the 14-second clip, holding up a Senator Harris doll.

Watch below:

Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020

In January 2019, Harris launched her presidential campaign, which came crashing down less than a year later — before any votes were cast. Harris routinely polled in the single digits during her failed White House run, despite the fawning media coverage hailing her as the “frontrunner” and the “candidate to beat.” There were 15 other failed Democratic presidential primary candidates whose campaigns lasted longer than Senator Harris’.

In April 2019, Senator Harris said she believed the women who said they felt uncomfortable after being touched by Biden. “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said.

Now, Biden and Harris are teaming up on the same ticket to take on President Donald Trump in November.

