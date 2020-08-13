Celebrities Join ‘We Have Kamala Harris’s Back’ Campaign to Pressure Media to Protect Her from ‘Sexist Political Attacks’

David Ng

Hollywood stars are joining forces with the Time’s Up movement for the “We Have Kamala Harris’s Back” campaign — an attempt to pressure media outlets into protecting the vice presidential candidate from “sexist and racist” political attacks.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette, and Sarah Paulson are using the hashtag #WeHaveHerBack to spread the message.

The Time’s Up movement announced Thursday that it is going all-in for Kamala Harris, saying in a statement that “we unequivocally have Harris’s back” after the candidate experienced “vicious attacks” from her opponents.

“In the face of sexist and racist attacks, we unequivocally have Harris’s back – and we have other women candidates’ backs, too,” the organization said. “We are calling on the media to stamp out the kind of unfair coverage, double standards, and coded language that have held women – and especially women of color – from positions of power, across party lines, for far too long.”

Absent from Time’s Up’s statement is any mention of Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Nor did the group mention Harris’s past public support of the women who came forward to allege that Biden engaged in inappropriate touching and kissing.

Time’s Up also failed to mention the recent allegation that Kamala Harris engaged in a “massive cover-up” of sexual abuse in the Catholic church during her time as California’s attorney general, or that she praised Larry Wallace, her longtime aide who resigned amid a workplace sexual harassment lawsuit.

Instead, Hollywood stars are pivoting to sexism and racism, saying that Harris is the real victim.

Alyssa Milano tweeted that the “sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”

Reese Witherspoon tweeted that “during this historic time of having a female Vice Presidential candidate, ALL media outlets have a responsibility to watch the editorializing about Female Poltical Canditates. So important to evaluate candidates using respectful language.”

Julianne Moore urged people to help Harris “overcome sexist and racist attacks” from the media.

Actress Debra Messing echoed the sentiment in a series of tweets, even attacking the New York Times over a recent headline.

Actress Kerry Washington urged the media to “do better.” She tweeted: “Pitting women against one another for the VP race and using sexist, egregious and misleading headlines don’t help the cause.”

Other stars showing their support for Kamala Harris including Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette, and Sarah Paulson.

