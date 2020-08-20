Meghan Markle Teaming Up with Michelle Obama to Register Women Voters

Actress Meghan Markle is joining Michelle Obama’s voter registration group, When We All Vote, on Thursday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote.

The Los Angeles-based British Royal will join a virtual voter registration event held by Obama’s nonpartisan organization When We All Vote that aims to reach 300,000 eligible women voters, Forbes reports. The Duchess will participate along with former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Glamour magazine editor Samantha Barry, and actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

The event comes on the heels of Michelle Obama’s hyper-partisan Democratic National Convention speech, in which she drummed up an debunked claim that President Trump has had children thrown in cages and implied that President Trump is trying to cheat to win the election.

Markle’s involvement is sure to spark comment given even junior British Royalty are expected to avoid accusations of political alliance so as not to embarrass the monarchy by association, and Harry remains in the line of succession.

The Duchess, who retained her U.S. citizenship after marrying Harry, has previously commented on political matters.

In 2016 she described then-candidate Donald Trump as “divisive” and misogynistic” during an appearance on “The Nightly Show” with Larry Wilmore — but, per royal protocol, she refrained from further political commentary after he wedding 2018.

She told Marie Claire earlier this month she plans on voting in November.

This is not the first time the two have been seen as a single item in pursuit of a cause.

Obama came out in praise of Markle last September, saying the Duchess of Sussex is “breaking the mold” as one of the world’s “thoughtful leaders,” as Breitbart News reported. Her ringing endorsement followed that of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has called the Suits actor an “inspiration.”

The Duchess interviewed the former first lady for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which the Duchess guest edited. In it the two discussed motherhood, giving advice to children, and girls’ education.

The Duchess of Sussex called the former FLOTUS “magical” and praised her “endearingly frank, down-to-earth personality.”

As Breitbart News reported, last year Markle was crowned Britain’s top social climber by society bible Tatler. The magazine observed she had reached “the pinnacle of the greasy pole” in the space of barely 12 months.

The 39-year-old achieved her honor in social mobility by the simple process of marrying into the British Royal Family, Tatler observed.

Applauding her “A-list ascent” to Royal status, Tatler noted:

The Ralph and Russo-clad beacon of change has found a role that suits her to perfection: A tungsten toughie to drag the Royal Family into the 21st century.

The Duchess’ half-sister Samantha Grant has previously stated Meghan’s “ambition” was to become a princess.