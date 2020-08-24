Jim Carrey Art Depicts Man on Ventilator Wearing ‘Make America Die for Him’ Hat

Left-wing Hollywood actor Jim Carrey posted a grotesque painting depicting a tearful man breathing from a ventilator and wearing a red hat with the words “MAKE AMERICA DIE FOR HIM” on it.

Carrey’s latest political painting is similar to most of his pieces in that it smears average Americans who support President Donald Trump. The Sonic the Hedgehog star captioned his tweet, “180,000 death and counting.”

Despite the fact that the coronavirus originated in China, Jim Carrey has constantly pushed the conspiracy theory that the virus is Donald Trump’s fault. He has also been able to convince himself that the virus is somehow U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fault, as well.

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

In other tweets, the Canadian-born left-wing actor has blamed the entire GOP for the coronavirus death count.

Carrey took a hiatus from his hate-filled art while on tour for his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog. The film, based on a video game character, did not break even in the domestic market, needing its foreign sales to earn back its budget and advertising costs.

During the press meetings for the film, though, Carrey face a backlash after being accused of sexual harassment over his remarks to a female journalist. Jim Carrey was speaking to Heat Magazine reporter Charlotte Long in February when the made the criticized comments. During the interview, Long asked Carrey, “In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, and I was wondering after all you’ve done in your career, in your life, is there anything still left in your bucket list?”

Carrey replied: “Just you.” His remark drew nervous laughter from Long, who responded, “Wow… I don’t know what to say to that.”

“Just own it,” Carrey crudely replied. The sexual connotations of Carrey’s comment brought the actor widespread condemnation.

