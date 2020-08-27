‘Kamala for the People:’ Harris Holding Elite Hollywood Fundraiser with Power Producers J.J. Abrams and Ryan Murphy

Kamala Harris promoted herself as “Kamala Harris for the People” during her failed presidential run. Now that she is Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, the meaning of “for the people” has become clear: elite Hollywood left-wingers, like J.J. Abrams and Ryan Murphy.

Deadline reported that uber TV producer Ryan Murphy and his husband, David Miller, are chairing a September 3 fundraiser where Hollywood bigwigs will throw hundreds of thousands of dollars at the vice presidential candidate in the hopes of propelling her — and Joe Biden — to victory.

Ticket prices reportedly start at $10,000 per person, rising to $250,000 for “host” level. The guest list features some of corporate Hollywood’s most powerful executives — Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, ICM Partner’s Chris Silbermann, and horror movie producer Jason Blum.

J.J. Abrams will serve as a host for the event, along with Universal Pictures’s Donna Langley, TV producer Chuck Lorre, and Disney TV head Dana Walden. Filmmaker Lee Daniels and Getty family scion William Getty are also serving as co-hosts for the fundraiser.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our friend Senator Kamala Harris to join the Democratic ticket and be our Vice Presidential Nominee.” the invitation reads, according to Deadline. “In less than twelve weeks, we have the chance to make history and elect Joe Biden as the next President and Senator Harris as the first woman to serve as Vice President.”

Kamala Harris has long been a darling of the Hollywood elite since her days serving as California Attorney General. Harris regularly dipped into the Hollywood fundraising pool in her run for the U.S. Senate, cultivating deep ties to studio executives and celebrities.

During her failed presidential run, Harris garnered financial support from some of Hollywood’s biggest power brokers, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg.

Now Harris is hoping to transfer some of that Hollywood magic to her 77-year-old running mate. Since his surprise success on Super Tuesday, Joe Biden has made numerous virtual stops in Hollywood where celebrities who were once lukewarm to the Delaware senator have coalesced around his White House bid.

The Biden campaign recently hosted an online fundraiser starring Barack Obama and George Clooney. Other recent fundraisers included appearances by John Legend, Barbra Streisand and Jay Leno.

Another Clooney-led fundraiser recently raked in a reported $7 million for the Biden campaign. The event was held last week, a day after Biden accepted his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.